The courage to self-revolution is the most distinctive political character of the Communist Party of China, and comprehensive and strict governance of the party is the great practice of the party’s self-revolution in the new era. The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has promoted comprehensive and strict governance of the party with unprecedented courage and determination, and with a rock-solid will to fight against corruption and discipline, and has found the second stage of self-revolution, which jumps out of the historical cycle of chaos, prosperity and decline. answer. The first episode of “Forever Blowing the Charge”, “The Second Answer”, passed the case of Fu Zhenghua, the former deputy director of the Social and Legal Affairs Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Zhang Xin, a former member of the party group and deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Shandong Provincial People’s Congress, and the case of disrupting politics in Loudi City, Hunan Province Cases such as the ecological series of cases show that the party is always sober and determined to solve the unique problems of the big party, always maintains the tenacity and perseverance on the road, unswervingly and comprehensively strictly governs the party, and carries out the clear stand of self-revolution to the end.

[Commentary]The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China once again warned the whole party that the “four major tests” and “four dangers” will exist for a long time. The whole party must bear in mind that comprehensive and strict governance of the party is always on the road, and the party’s self-revolution is always on the road.

Fu Zhenghua (former deputy director of the Social and Legal Affairs Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference): My illegal crimes have seriously damaged the image of the party, seriously endangered the public security and judicial undertakings, and severely damaged the political ecology of the political and legal system. My lessons are extremely painful.

[Explanation]Behind the disorderly expansion and unfair competition of some capital groups, there are often officials who use their power to give the green light to capital. Only with a thorough self-revolutionary spirit and resolutely investigating and dealing with corruption intertwined with political and economic issues can we get rid of the “hunting” and corruption of all interest groups, powerful groups, and privileged classes, and maintain the vitality of the party forever.

Zhang Xinqi (former member of the party group and deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Shandong Provincial People’s Congress): No matter what kind of punishment is given to me, it will be difficult to make up for the crimes I committed.

[Commentary]There is a problem with the political ecology, and it must be dealt with fundamentally. Two municipal party secretaries in Loudi City, Hunan Province have been sacked one after another. Disciplinary inspection and supervision agencies have thoroughly investigated related issues, and promoted the fundamental governance of the city’s political ecology and business environment.

Li Jianguo (former Party Secretary of Loudi City, Hunan Province): I feel sorry for the people of Loudi. I have polluted the political ecology of Loudi.

Gong Wusheng (Former Party Secretary of Loudi City, Hunan Province): The root cause of Loudi’s problems lies with me, and the problem still lies with me.

[Commentary]In the face of new challenges and new tests on the new journey, we must always remain sober and cautious in rushing for the exam, and always promote the party’s self-revolution. Stay tuned for the first episode of “Forever Blowing the Charge”, “The Second Answer”.