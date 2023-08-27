Home » Tree trunk fell on Innviertler (23) and seriously injured him
Tree trunk fell on Innviertler (23) and seriously injured him

Tree trunk fell on Innviertler (23) and seriously injured him

A 23-year-old was hit in the head and leg by a tree trunk and taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police reported on Sunday evening.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. The young man from the Innviertel had loaded wood onto a trailer when a tree trunk fell off the gripper and fell on the 23-year-old. His wife and sister witnessed the accident and alerted the emergency services. After first aid by the emergency doctor, the young man was taken to the hospital.

