Home News Treviso, an old woman and her carer robbed at home
News

Treviso, an old woman and her carer robbed at home

by admin
Treviso, an old woman and her carer robbed at home

Tied up and robbed in broad daylight. It happened on Wednesday morning in via Bastia in Treviso, in the home of Nicola Vitale, 82, a lawyer and father of the former city councilor Sossio Vitale.

A man broke into the family home through the kitchen door at 10 in the morning.

When Sossio’s mother, Rosanna, and the carer were at home. Right on her he immediately raged, surprising her while he was in the kitchen.

He tied and gagged her, and then went up to the first floor where Nicola Vitale’s wife was.

The thief pushed her onto the bed, and pointed the gun at her, asking where the money was. The woman pointed to her purse, where the thief found two watches and some jewelry.

Just in those moments the husband came back and saw the thief running away. On the bed was still the gun, which turned out to be fake.

See also  The delivery revolution: the kitchen hub is born

You may also like

Shen Tie: 2023 Spring Festival travel train tickets...

Bonaccini: “The Democratic Party puts public health at...

The 1,277 CPPCC proposals undertaken by the Beijing...

Xie Tian: The CCP’s data property rights system...

China, 250 million infections in one month. And...

What it means for India to overtake China...

Earthquake in Claut with a magnitude of 2.8

2023 Spring Festival travel train tickets go on...

Belluno, eight scholarships to deserving middle school students...

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy