Tied up and robbed in broad daylight. It happened on Wednesday morning in via Bastia in Treviso, in the home of Nicola Vitale, 82, a lawyer and father of the former city councilor Sossio Vitale.

A man broke into the family home through the kitchen door at 10 in the morning.

When Sossio’s mother, Rosanna, and the carer were at home. Right on her he immediately raged, surprising her while he was in the kitchen.

He tied and gagged her, and then went up to the first floor where Nicola Vitale’s wife was.

The thief pushed her onto the bed, and pointed the gun at her, asking where the money was. The woman pointed to her purse, where the thief found two watches and some jewelry.

Just in those moments the husband came back and saw the thief running away. On the bed was still the gun, which turned out to be fake.