Tropical Storm Philippe Weakens as it Moves Towards the Caribbean

MIAMI, Florida – Tropical Storm Philippe has weakened as it slowly moves through Atlantic waters towards the Caribbean. The storm, which is expected to bring rain to Puerto Rico and parts of the Lesser Antilles, is currently located 525 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The NHC predicts that Philippe will continue to move in a west-northwest direction and pass over Puerto Rico as a tropical depression over the weekend or Monday morning. During this time, it is expected to gradually weaken.

Between Friday and Monday, Philippe is forecasted to produce between 2 and 4 inches of rain in the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and eastern Puerto Rico. Western Puerto Rico could receive between 1 and 2 inches of rain.

Currently, there are no warnings or watches in effect. However, the NHC advises interests in the Lesser Antilles, the US and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico to closely monitor the storm’s development.

This year’s Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and will end on November 30. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has forecasted between 14 and 21 named storms, with 6 to 11 potentially becoming hurricanes. Of these, 2 to 5 could be of significant intensity (category 3 to 5).

Since the start of the season, 17 tropical storms have formed, including an unnamed subtropical storm in January. Storms such as Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harold, Idalia, José, Katia, Lee, Margot, Nigel, Ophelia, and Philippe have all emerged. Some, like Don, Franklin, Idalia, Lee, Margot, and Nigel, have even survived as hurricanes.

As the Atlantic hurricane season progresses, it is essential to stay updated on weather forecasts and heed any warnings or advisories issued by local authorities.

