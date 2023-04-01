Asuncion, National Radio.-The ministers of the Superior Court of Electoral Justice (TSJE), Jorge Bogarín González (president) and Jaime Bestard (member) assured this Friday, during the inter-institutional meeting with other State organizations, that they will provide assistance to the electoral body in the National Elections of 30 April, reliability and transparency of the electoral system.

For Minister Bogarín, the primary objective of the Electoral Justice for these elections is that they be transparent and clear. “Upon entering this institution, we put on the colors of our flag and work for the country so that this electoral day can be carried out without setbacks. We trust the work of our officials and the entire technical team to be deployed in these elections, ”he said.

He also urged all the representatives of the institutions present at the meeting, also the police and military forces, to contribute to the construction of the dream homeland.

For his part, Minister Bestard thanked for the interest in the meeting, since it denotes an institutional commitment to democracy, to the country. “All the institutions have intense daily work, so having their support gives us peace of mind,” he said.

He stressed that the objective of this meeting is to establish communication links between the institutions that will work closely with the TSJE and the Special Commission for the Implementation of Technology for the Voting and Scrutiny System.

“We are well positioned for the elections, with qualified human resources and under the watchful eye of the political organizations that participate in the different audits and verifications of all the technical and logistical deployment, so that citizens are sure that the result will be given on December 30. April reflects the popular will,” he said.

In the aforementioned meeting, the Coordinator of the Special Commission and Director of Electoral Consulting, Luis Alberto Mauro, was the moderator. The Director of Electoral Resources, Francisco Olmedo, provided those present with a review of technical, logistical and security tasks, as well as socializing the relevant numbers of the National Elections. The closure was in charge of the Director of Interinstitutional Links, Luis Alberto Salas.

The representatives of the Supreme Court of Justice, the Public Ministry, the Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Relations, the National Police Command and the Command of the Military forces.

In addition to officials from the Ministry of Education and Science (MEC), the National Electricity Administration (ANDE), the Paraguayan Communications Company (COPACO), the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC), the Ministry of Planning and the Ministry of Tourism, were also present.

The list of participants concludes with the Ministry of Youth, the Highway Patrol, the Volunteer Firefighters, the Municipality of Asunción, the National Institute of Technology, Standardization and Metrology (INTN), the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the Binational Entities Itaipu and Yacyreta and the Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (DINAC).