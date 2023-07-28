Turkish President Erdogan and CPC Official Wang Yi Discuss Strengthening China-Turkey Relations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Meets with Wang Yi

Ankara, Turkey – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting with Wang Yi, the member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Central Foreign Affairs Office, who is currently visiting Turkey.

During the meeting, Erdogan requested Wang Yi to convey his sincere regards to President Xi Jinping. Erdogan highlighted the global influence of both Turkey and China and emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two nations that extends beyond bilateral relations. He expressed Turkey’s commitment to the one-China principle and its belief that China‘s development poses no threat. Erdogan further expressed his willingness to enhance high-level exchanges with China and strengthen the connection between the “Middle Corridor” plan and the “Belt and Road” initiative through mechanisms such as the Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee and the Joint Economic and Trade Committee. He also proposed deepening cooperation in trade, energy, tourism, and other fields to elevate Turkey-China relations to a new level. Erdogan extended a warm welcome to Chinese enterprises to expand their investments in Turkey. Additionally, he stated that Turkey does not support NATO’s reinforcement of activities in the Asia-Pacific region and expressed a willingness to maintain communication and coordination with China on international and regional issues, including the situation in Ukraine.

Wang Yi conveyed President Xi Jinping’s cordial greetings to President Erdogan and congratulated him on his re-election. He expressed China‘s support for Turkey in adhering to its independence and pursuing a development path that suits its own national conditions. Wang Yi emphasized that both countries represent emerging market countries and major developing countries, sharing extensive common interests without any fundamental conflicts. He emphasized that the future of the China-Turkey relationship presents broad prospects. China values its relations with Turkey and is dedicated to supporting each other on the path of national rejuvenation and safeguarding core interests. Wang Yi underscored the need to deepen political mutual trust between China and Turkey and elevate strategic cooperation to a new level. He expressed China‘s willingness to utilize the mechanism of the intergovernmental cooperation committee with Turkey, restart practical cooperation in various fields, promote the joint construction of the “Belt and Road,” and achieve higher levels of mutual benefit and win-win results. Wang Yi also stated that China aims to make positive contributions to the recovery of the world economy.

In addition to Erdogan, Wang Yi also held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan on the same day.

The meeting between Erdogan and Wang Yi signifies the growing friendship between Turkey and China and highlights the shared vision of further enhancing bilateral cooperation in various domains. Both countries have reiterated their commitment to deepening mutual trust and propelling strategic cooperation to new heights.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

