Two days of the Democratic Party on autonomy, De Luca challenges Schlein – News

From Boccia to Misani, from Provenzano to Sarracino, the Calderoli bill on differentiated autonomy for the exponents of the Democratic Party is commonly the Spacca Italia, the institutional tool with which the Meloni government aims to divide the country in two. But the plastic rift that takes place at the opening of the two days scheduled by the Democratic Party in Naples to reiterate its no to the Northern League minister’s bill is the one within the party with Governor De Luca and his men deserting the appointment.

Nobody shows up in the Quartieri Spagnoli, thanks to a regional council convened in a hurry for today which overlaps the appointment organized within the framework of the Foqus foundation. The result of a team order that would have been imparted by the governor himself in recent days to express the dissent of part of the Campania base with respect to the commissioner, among the first acts decided by the secretary Schlein, “ante litteram cacicca”, as the governor of Campania. While awaiting the intervention of the secretary, scheduled for tomorrow, in Naples today it was up to the bridge workers to try to mend the rift. The leader of the Democratic Party in the Senate Francesco Boccia hides behind the topic of the day when asked if De Luca is wrong in not being there: “Today – he replies to journalists – we are here to talk about autonomy and to physically demonstrate everything we are doing for block the autonomy which is actually the League’s attempt to divide the country”. Also showing displeasure is Antonio Misiani, party commissioner in Campania and also the object of the barbs of the governor who no later than a week ago included him in the cacique family: “I am sorry that President De Luca – he underlines – has chosen not to participate and we trust to have him with us in further initiatives”. But then, pressed by reporters on the closure of the commissioner season, Misiani sends a message to De Luca dictating the conditions: “We will do it as soon as possible when the political and organizational conditions exist for it. This is my job. I I hope that the logic of dialogue, confrontation and mutual listening will prevail as quickly as possible in the Campania Democratic Party, which for me is a decisive condition. Naturally, I always dialogue with everyone – added Misiani – but I reiterate that civility and mutual respect are fundamental elements. If there is one, progress is made, if it is missing, no progress is made”.

Giuseppe Provenzano calls for unity in the party: “The Democratic Party – the parliamentarian said on his arrival with reference to the events in Campania – is united in the battle against differentiated autonomy, as far as our internal affairs are concerned, a new path has begun, which must be carried forward with unity but in the clarity of the political project and the direction that we gave ourselves with the congress”. The mayor of Bologna Matteo Lepore evokes Brexit: “It will be our Brexit – he explains – because differentiated autonomy is the opposite of the European social model”. The deputy and responsible for South and Cohesion of the national Pd secretariat, Marco Sarracino, also flies over the controversy: “We are extremely satisfied with the participation in this important initiative of Naples. An important signal, which certifies how our battle against the differentiated autonomy proposal of the Government Meloni is a battle that can build a broad front, not just made up of political forces”.

Tomorrow we repeat: on stage the secretary Schlein who will close the proceedings. The Deluchians, barring twists and turns, won’t be there.

