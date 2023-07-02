Home » Two dead, 28 injured in the shooting in the American city of Baltimore
Two dead, 28 injured in the shooting in the American city of Baltimore

Two dead, 28 injured in the shooting in the American city of Baltimore

US police have said that at least two people were killed and 28 injured in a mass shooting in the city of Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday morning.

Acting Police Commissioner Rich Worley said at a press conference that police received several telephone calls about a shooting in the Brooklyn area around 12:30 p.m.

“Upon officers’ arrival we found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds,” Varley said.

He said that a woman was found dead at the scene. Nine people injured in the shooting were transferred to area hospitals.

The commissioner added that 20 other injured went to the hospitals themselves. He said that the other person who lost his life in the firing is also an adult.

Varley said authorities are working to identify a suspect and determine a motive for the shooting.

“This is an absolute tragedy that should not have happened,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said at a press conference.

“This incident once again highlights the impact of the over-proliferation of illegal guns on our streets and the need to tackle them and the ability to put their hands on those who shouldn’t have them,” Scott said.

“We will not stop until we find the cowards who decided to shoot multiple people, killing two people,” he said.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, Americans own a large number of guns and have the highest number of gun deaths in the United States compared to other developed countries. In 2022, 20 thousand 200 people lost their lives as a result of firing.

