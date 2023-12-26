Two people lost their lives in traffic accidents in the south of Huila

In isolated events, two people lost their lives in traffic accidents in the south of the department.

One of the events occurred on the morning of December 25, when two men, who were on a motorcycle, lost control on the road that connects Acevedo with Suaza.

The victims were identified as Alejandro Hermoza Díaz, 35 years old, and the young Yoiner Duban Díaz Toledo, 21 years old.

Both men were immediately transferred to the Acevedo healthcare center. Tragically, Alejandro Hermoza Díaz died before receiving medical attention, while his partner Yoiner Duban Díaz Toledo was transferred to the Pitalito Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Local authorities are carrying out the corresponding investigations to clarify the circumstances of the accident and determine those responsible for this unfortunate episode that occurred in the middle of the Christmas celebration.

Via Pitalito – Timana

In another event that occurred on the night of December 24, Jesús Cerón, an older adult, became another fatal victim of a traffic accident in the south of Huila.

The event occurred in the Palmito sidewalkon the national highway that connects the municipalities of Timana and Pitalito, when a red private vehicle hit Don Jesús Cerón, leaving him lying on the pavement. Tragically, even though they tried to help the man, he died.

So far, the information available is unofficial, and it has not been possible to fully identify the driver involved in this unfortunate accident. The competent authorities have not yet issued an official statement about the event.

