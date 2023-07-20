Two women are sexually assaulted and forced to walk naked on the street in India

A crowd sexually assaulted two women and forced them to walk naked down a street in the state of Manipurin the east of India.

This case has caused controversy nationwide after footage of the attack was released.

The Policewhich has indicated that the incident dates back to the month of May, has indicated that it has not been until now that the videos of what happened have gone viral, which has caused a wave of reactions.

Thus, he indicated that for the moment one of the men involved is detained, while a case of group rape by several of those present that day is being investigated, according to information from the NDTV television network.

The country’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, has lamented that this is an incident that “shames” India and has assured that “no culprit will be spared.”

“I assure the nation that the law will work in full force. What happened to these two women from Manipur cannot be forgotten ”, she said two months after the incident occurred. attack.

The Supreme Court has also expressed its concern in this regard and has asked the Government to take action. For now, the authorities have asked all social networks to remove the video from their platforms.

Manipur is engulfed in a rising wave of violence between tribal groups, which has left 130 dead and more than 60,000 displaced since May.

The Forum of Indigenous Tribal Leaders has warned in a statement of the “atrocities” committed against women, especially in the Kangpokpi district.

