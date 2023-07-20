Delays in Visa Processing: Concerns Raised at US Embassy in Cuba

Title: US Embassy in Cuba Faces Backlash Over Delays in Visa Processing

The United States Embassy in Cuba has come under fire as concerns and complaints continue to mount over the lengthy visa processing times. In an official communication, the embassy acknowledged the administrative delays, emphasizing that some cases may face a prolonged process.

The embassy stated that once an applicant or claimant has attended an interview, they will be contacted via phone or email when the administrative process is completed. Additionally, the embassy pledged to inform applicants of any additional or updated documentation requirements once a final decision on their visa application is made.

However, the lengthy processing times have sparked frustration among the Cuban community. Commenting on the matter, individuals highlighted the immense backlog in processing cases, particularly for F3 visa applications, which date back to 2008. They also noted that even cases involving citizen fathers and married sons are delayed until 2014.

“The USCIS should take into account that many of us who applied for humanitarian parole already had a family reunification process in place and many with a closed case waiting for the availability of a visa,” wrote one affected person, shedding light on the challenges faced by those eagerly awaiting reunification.

Furthermore, the publication highlighted cases from 2016 that were granted parole and had their I130 and I131 petitions approved, yet they remain in limbo awaiting the availability of visas. This has caused further frustration for applicants from various visa categories, including F2B, F1, F3, and F4, who have been waiting for eight years with no resolution in sight.

In response to mounting complaints, the US Embassy in Cuba announced plans to modernize the regrouping processes for Cuba and Haiti back in May. This initiative aims to facilitate entry into the United States under temporary stay permits on a case-by-case basis for individuals with already approved family petitions.

The Cuban Family Reunification Program (CFRP) has been a subject of concern and scrutiny for many years, with delays and administrative bottlenecks hindering the reunification process. The CFPR has been a crucial pathway for Cubans seeking to reunite with their families in the United States.

As Cubans eagerly await updates and progress on their visa applications, hopes have been pinned on the upcoming month of January. Many individuals are anxiously awaiting the opportunity for parole under the new regrouping processes. However, the continuous delays have resulted in skepticism and frustration among those entangled in the complex visa application process.

The US Embassy in Cuba must address the mounting concerns and work on expediting the visa processing times to alleviate the hardships faced by families longing to be reunited. Cuban citizens deserve a fair and efficient system that upholds the values of family unity and compassion which the United States has long stood for.

