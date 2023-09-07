Biden administration gives Zelensky another military package

Amount: $175 million, including uranium munitions

Biden’s Foreign Minister Blinken opened his suitcase wide during his visit to Zelenskiy. The Biden administration is giving Zelensky another military package. The scope is 175 million US dollars, the package also includes uranium ammunition for the Abrams tanks.

Published: 07.09.2023 – 11:25 am

Selensky has not yet received a single Abrams M1 heavy battle tank from the Biden administration, but during his current visit to Kiev, his foreign minister Blinken opened the case for Selensky very wide and also had a very special gift in his luggage. Not only can Zelensky count on a US taxpayer-financed military package worth US$175 million (about €163 million), he will also receive uranium ammunition for the Abrams heavy battle tank that has yet to be delivered. So it is hardly surprising that Zelenskij shows himself in the pictures with such gifts, grinning like a honey cake horse.

Zelensky will soon have the radioactive ammunition for the Abrams, but he will have to wait for the tanks themselves. It is true that Ukrainian soldiers are being trained in Abrams tanks by and by the US Army on German soil(!), but that is by no means the end of it. The things are so sluggish, difficult to use, maintenance-intensive and prone to repairs and errors that, in addition to the crew, an entire army of maintenance and repair personnel as well as the necessary spare parts are required. It is not known whether the military packages put together by the Biden administration to date, currently over 43 billion US dollars, were included.

In any case, Zelensky MUST continue this war. If he gives up, Biden can write down the chimney the $43 billion he gave Zelensky. That would be the final line in his 2024 presidential campaign, which is hardly promising anyway.

