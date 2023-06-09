Home » UCA would have requested the resignation of the economist who called the opposition hypocritical for denying meetings
After 25 years of working at the UCA, the economist Julia Evelin Martínez leaves the study center, this day she informed her students of her retirement, according to the journalist Natan Vaquiz.

“The rumor on campus is that the highest authorities of the institution asked him to resign,” he said.

Recently, the economist called the opposition hypocritical for denying meetings for a political alliance for the 2024 presidential elections.

“I have been able to confirm with at least 2 students from the UCA that there is outrage among the students of the economist, who would arrive until June 30 of this year as a professor of the department (Faculty) of economics for the abilities of the professional of the economy,” said the communicator.

