The Alberti primary school has a new library, named yesterday to the teacher Orietta Piva, who passed away in January 2020 at the age of 57. A teacher who, at the mere mention of her, her eyes fill with tears, as reported by her colleague Enza La Tona. «You will always be my teacher. Not one of many for you, but unique and special, like everyone else »says the plaque affixed to the door of the library, located on the ground floor of the school. (Interview by Laura Pigani)

