Home News Udinese: Sottil, we too are in the positions that count – Friuli VG
News

Udinese: Sottil, we too are in the positions that count – Friuli VG

by admin
Udinese: Sottil, we too are in the positions that count – Friuli VG

This group is extraordinary, now balanced and down to earth

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – UDINE, MARCH 18 – “The boys were extraordinary and now we too are in the positions that count”: said Andrea Sottil in the press conference, commenting on the round home victory over Milan. “Even when we didn’t win, we always put in a good performance – he added – this is an extraordinary group, which follows me. I’ve never stopped believing in our potential. Now we are balanced and with our feet on the ground, giving the right dimensions to the our path.

We can’t forget that we are seventh against Juve: what really matters is that we scored seven points against Atalanta, Empoli and Milan and above all I saw the cheeky team again, who played with personality and courage. I’m proud of these guys: at the end of March you can finally look at the standings because it matters. And we are here too”. (ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy