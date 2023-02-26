by Enrico Oliari –

From Joe Biden to Jens Stoltenberg the rejection of the Chinese plan for de-escalation in Ukraine is unanimous, with the European Union aligned, as per practice.

Quitting it without ifs and buts as “it has advantages only for Russia”, the US president asked himself “if Putin likes it, how could it be a good plan?”, to then add that “just the fact that China is negotiating the outcome of a totally unjust war for Ukraine is not rational”.

The fact is that both in Washington, where it is commanded, and in Brussels, where it is obeyed, the “peace” argument remains out of the question, preferring the line of continuous war by supplying (that is, selling) the Ukrainians with ever more powerful weapons, which which allows the various countries of the Atlantic Alliance to free their arsenals of relics to make room for new purchases. A boon for the economy of the world‘s leading arms producer, the United States.

Whatever it takes.

Thus the European Union, which has lost its pacifist virginity not only by openly siding in the conflict, but also by helping to create it (think of the funding of the oppositions before the Maidan and the 17 billion euros paid to Ukraine, a non-EU country, since 2014 to 2021), continues in the counterproductive strategy of creating the enemy par excellence, without analyzing the reasons underlying the conflict and starting from there, perhaps involving the neutral OSCE.

It is therefore astonishing that countries pushing for peace are not exactly in line with the vaunted European pacifist values, from Turkey to China, although the initiatives of other realities such as the Holy See are also moving in the maze of underground diplomacy. The UN is out of the game due to the dynamics of the obvious vetoes in the Security Council which, coincidentally, are enjoyed by the USA, Russia and China.

But what does the plan brought by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Moscow foresee? The 12-point text indicates the non-use of nuclear weapons and that nuclear power stations are not attacked; the elimination of sanctions (which beyond the European arrows seem to have served no purpose) and from there the resumption of dialogue; respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity according to international law; the rejection of the “Cold War mentality” according to which security is obtained by expanding military alliances to the detriment of the security of other realities, with an evident reference to NATO and the decision, taken in 2008 in Bucharest, to let the ‘Ukraine and Georgia; the cease-fire and the halt to the fighting; the consequent start of negotiations; the protection of civilians and the creation of humanitarian corridors; the halt to attacks on civilian structures and targets, as required by international law; the ban on the use of chemical and biological weapons as well as nuclear weapons; the export of cereals, according to the plan of Turkey and the UN; the stability of the industrial and supply chains; the promotion of post-war reconstruction.

A plan that NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg branded as “inadmissible by a country that has never condemned the invasion of Ukraine and that has signed unlimited trade agreements with Russia”.

In short, the West does not want peace, despite the fact that inflation is skyrocketing everywhere and half the planet is close to starvation. Because for Joe Biden and his alter ego Jens Stoltenberg the only solution is the defeat of Russia, whatever the cost, despite knowing that this will hardly happen and certainly not in a short time.

Meanwhile in Ukraine, where the remote-controlled president Volodymyr Zelensky continues to ask for weapons as if they were sweets and where the incommunicability with Vladimir Putin has been established by decree, people continue to die under the bombs.

Zelensky, to be clear, is the one who scrapped the Minsk-2 agreements which should have led to the recognition of the autonomy of Donbass by 2015; Zelensky is the one who instead of protecting the Russian-speaking minority, as the Minsk-2 agreements would have foreseen, continued the war in Donbass by semi-institutionalizing and sending battalions of declared neo-Nazis there from everywhere, such as the Azov Battalion, accused by the Osce of crimes against humanity; Zelensky is the one who, as the fascists did in South Tyrol in the 1920s, closed the newspapers in the Russian language, made Ukrainian the only language of public documents and had Russian removed from primary and secondary schools; Zelensky is the one who accuses Russia of being a corrupt country in the hands of the oligarchs when Ukraine itself is notorious for corruption and he himself is the brainchild of the oligarch Kolomojsky.

In short, Zelensky is the last-minute pro-European who established by decree the inability to communicate with Vladimir Putin.

In this framework, with a Europe that is openly aligned and therefore unable to facilitate dialogue between the parties, with the USA doing a brisk business, with NATO anxious to expand to the detriment of Russian security (think of a possible presence of bases with nuclear weapons close to the Russian-Georgian and Russian-Ukrainian borders), and with Russia not willing to give up (starting with the territories of Donbass), it is difficult for any peace plan to pass: they are precisely the interested parties not to want it.