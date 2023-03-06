Home News Ukraine, the video of the superbomb used by the Russians: over 1000 kg of high explosive
News

Ukraine, the video of the superbomb used by the Russians: over 1000 kg of high explosive

by admin
Ukraine, the video of the superbomb used by the Russians: over 1000 kg of high explosive

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine provides additional videos of a new powerful guided bomb weighing 1.5 tons designed to hit highly protected targets at a distance of up to 40 km thanks to its 1,010 kg of high explosives: reports the Defense website Express, citing anonymous sources. This is the PAB-1500B glide bomb, shown for the first time in Russia in 2019. The device was used a few weeks ago in the Chernihiv region in northern Ukraine. It is not known what the target was. 5.05 meters long with a diameter of 40cm, the bomb can be dropped at an altitude of up to 15km.

See also  Drought, the flow of the Piave increased, "The only way to save the agriculture of the Marca"

You may also like

FLORENCE ARCHEOFILM 5 – The winners

Alfa Karina Arrué receives the Grand Order Scouts...

Stores in Colombia grew economically

A college job fair found that many hotels...

Binance Tried to Hire Gary Gensler in 2018...

Deputies will approve the Law of the National...

Alert “VIP” route of irregular migration through San...

those who have no future look for it...

DOM remodels a new educational center in Nahuizalco...

Prosecutor’s Office extended suspension of Migration official who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy