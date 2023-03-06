The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine provides additional videos of a new powerful guided bomb weighing 1.5 tons designed to hit highly protected targets at a distance of up to 40 km thanks to its 1,010 kg of high explosives: reports the Defense website Express, citing anonymous sources. This is the PAB-1500B glide bomb, shown for the first time in Russia in 2019. The device was used a few weeks ago in the Chernihiv region in northern Ukraine. It is not known what the target was. 5.05 meters long with a diameter of 40cm, the bomb can be dropped at an altitude of up to 15km.