Upcoming Wave of Cold Air to Bring Rainfall and Cooling to Guangxi

A new round of cold air is making its way towards Guangxi, bringing along rainfall and cooler temperatures. Despite warm temperatures in recent days, the arrival of cold air is expected to mark a shift towards more seasonal weather.

After enjoying a sunny start to November, Guangxi will soon see the effects of the incoming cold air as it is set to arrive after November 3. The subtropical high in the region will fall to the south, resulting in increased cloudiness over Guangxi. Northern Guangxi can expect light rain along with the arrival of the cold air, leading to a further drop in temperature.

The Chinese weather news predicts that two waves of cold air will hit the country in the coming week, causing temperatures to cool down significantly. This sudden change in weather after a period of unseasonably warm temperatures has left many netizens surprised. Some have even expressed their disbelief, admitting they never expected to still be wearing short-sleeves in November.

In Nanning, the Nanning Meteorological Observatory has provided specific predictions for the city. Today, the urban area will experience a mix of clouds and sunshine, with light southeasterly winds of level 1 to 2. The lowest temperature will be around 19°C, while the highest will reach 29°C. However, from November 3rd to 5th, the influence of the southerly airflow will result in increased cloudiness, turning the weather mostly cloudy with the possibility of light rain. Residents are advised to stay alert and prepared for the changing weather conditions.

As the cold air approaches Guangxi, it is important for residents to take necessary precautions and make adjustments to their daily routines. With rainfall expected, it is advisable to carry umbrellas or raincoats. Additionally, the drop in temperature may call for warmer clothing and appropriate protection against the cold. Remaining vigilant and staying updated with the latest weather forecasts will help ensure everyone’s safety and well-being during this transition period.