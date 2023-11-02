Home » Upcoming Wave of Cold Air to Bring Rainfall and Cooling to Guangxi
News

Upcoming Wave of Cold Air to Bring Rainfall and Cooling to Guangxi

by admin

A new round of cold air is making its way towards Guangxi, bringing along rainfall and cooler temperatures. Despite warm temperatures in recent days, the arrival of cold air is expected to mark a shift towards more seasonal weather.

After enjoying a sunny start to November, Guangxi will soon see the effects of the incoming cold air as it is set to arrive after November 3. The subtropical high in the region will fall to the south, resulting in increased cloudiness over Guangxi. Northern Guangxi can expect light rain along with the arrival of the cold air, leading to a further drop in temperature.

The Chinese weather news predicts that two waves of cold air will hit the country in the coming week, causing temperatures to cool down significantly. This sudden change in weather after a period of unseasonably warm temperatures has left many netizens surprised. Some have even expressed their disbelief, admitting they never expected to still be wearing short-sleeves in November.

In Nanning, the Nanning Meteorological Observatory has provided specific predictions for the city. Today, the urban area will experience a mix of clouds and sunshine, with light southeasterly winds of level 1 to 2. The lowest temperature will be around 19°C, while the highest will reach 29°C. However, from November 3rd to 5th, the influence of the southerly airflow will result in increased cloudiness, turning the weather mostly cloudy with the possibility of light rain. Residents are advised to stay alert and prepared for the changing weather conditions.

As the cold air approaches Guangxi, it is important for residents to take necessary precautions and make adjustments to their daily routines. With rainfall expected, it is advisable to carry umbrellas or raincoats. Additionally, the drop in temperature may call for warmer clothing and appropriate protection against the cold. Remaining vigilant and staying updated with the latest weather forecasts will help ensure everyone’s safety and well-being during this transition period.

You may also like

SAV does not rule out merger

MUNICIPAL COUNCILORS TO THE BEATS!!! « cde news

Second Round of Stimulus Checks Announced for Alaskans:...

Petro responds to criticism for healthy taxes

Over 6.5 Million People Participate in Beijing Puhui...

Basketball, Champions League: Baskets Bonn lose to Holon...

Agreement for scheduled surgeries at the Military Hospital...

Donald Trump Jr. Testifies in Civil Fraud Trial...

Valledupar achieved the largest annual reduction in the...

2023 New Land-Sea Corridor Economic Development Forum and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy