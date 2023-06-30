Home » Uribe speaks after the confession of the military responsible for false positives
In the midst of the confessions of eight soldiers identified as responsible for cases of false positives, the former president pointed out that “they stained democratic security.”

In a message posted on his Twitter account, the former president spoke about the events that occurred in Dabeiba and Ituango between 2002 and 2006.

«It hurts and mortifies that they had denied the false positives, we believed them, and now they accept them; Even the Herbin Hoyos Foundation (RIP) defended a case in Dabeiba prior to my Government. And we support that defense. Those committed during my government stained the Democratic Security that served the country so well. Any of these crimes is serious regardless of the number or cases of false accusations. My affectation is greater because of my immense affection for the soldiers and police officers of Colombia,” said Uribe.

Eight ex-military officers appeared before the families of the victims and publicly accepted their responsibility for these crimes. The Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) explained that the victims were presented as combat casualties and buried in the Las Mercedes de Dabeiba cemetery. This meeting was held within the framework of Case 03, which investigates false positives in the country.

Uribe insisted on the importance of avoiding impunity, both for those responsible for human rights violations and for those who make false accusations, as well as for criminal child rapists, drug traffickers in schools, extortionists and murderers and kidnappers of members of the public force and civilians.

“We insist on democratic security that protected supporters and opponents, despite having had betrayals and defamations,” added the former president, who concluded by saying that “After many decisions, in October 2008, when immediate action was taken on the complaints , the false positives stopped despite the fact that there are always false accusations ”.

