Home » US Citizen Kidnapped in Mexico Released After Eight Months in Captivity, Returns Home
News

US Citizen Kidnapped in Mexico Released After Eight Months in Captivity, Returns Home

by admin
US Citizen Kidnapped in Mexico Released After Eight Months in Captivity, Returns Home

Kidnapped US Citizen Monica De León Barba Returns Safely to the United States

San Francisco, California (CNN) – Monica De León Barba, a US citizen who was kidnapped last November while walking home in Mexico, has returned to the United States after being released by her captors, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) authorities in San Francisco.

“The FBI is pleased to announce that Monica De León Barba is safe and on her way to the US, where she will be reunited with her family and her dog after spending eight months in captivity,” the FBI said in a Twitter message on Saturday.

De León Barba was released by her captors on Friday night, as confirmed by the FBI. The kidnapping incident occurred in Tepatitlán, Jalisco, Mexico, in November, as De León Barba was returning home from work accompanied by her dog.

The FBI had offered a reward of up to $40,000 for information leading to locating De León Barba. This reward announcement, made in March, marked the FBI’s first public acknowledgment of its investigation into the kidnapping case.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and authorities are still investigating the identity of the captors, as reported by the FBI in a social media post on Saturday.

“The FBI investigation is far from over, but now we can make progress in this case knowing that an innocent victim has been reunited with her family,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge, Robert K. Tripp, in a statement posted on Twitter.

See also  China continues combat training around Taiwan

The safe return of De León Barba brings relief and joy to her loved ones, who have been anxiously awaiting her release. The details of her captivity and the circumstances of her release have not been disclosed.

De León Barba’s case highlights the ongoing issue of kidnappings in certain areas of Mexico. The US State Department has previously issued travel advisories cautioning US citizens about the risks of traveling to Mexico due to security concerns, including kidnapping and violence.

The FBI continues to work diligently to bring justice to those responsible for De León Barba’s abduction, and the safety of US citizens abroad remains a top priority.

You may also like

Şimşek met with his US counterpart Yellen at...

China’s Assertiveness Heightens Insecurity in the Pacific: New...

More than 20,000 IDs registered during a special...

SV Ried: Negotiations with a center forward are...

Football Tournament and Behavioral Change: AV2M launches the...

Wildfire Smoke from Canada Engulfs the United States,...

Several congressmen from the Green Alliance did not...

Trump is back – 17.07.2023

Lomé hosts high-level meeting on accelerating vaccinations after...

Two soldiers die in confrontation with FARC dissidents

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy