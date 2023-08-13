US Congressman Files Articles for Impeachment Against Joe Biden

Republican Representative Greg Steube of Florida announced this Friday that he has filed articles of impeachment against US President Joe Biden.

“It is long overdue to impeach Joe Biden. He has undermined the integrity of his office, discredited the Presidency, betrayed his trust as President, and acted subversively against the rule of law and justice, at the expense of the citizens of the United States,” Steube said it’s a statement.

The congressman stressed that “the evidence continues to accumulate day by day,” referring to the scandals surrounding the president’s close circle: “The Biden crime family has personally benefited from Joe’s government charges through bribery, threats, and fraud.” he added.

Items or allegations for impeachment include abuse of power, bribery, extortion, obstruction of justice, fraud, financial involvement in narcotics-related matters, and prostitution.

Steube joins a list of congressional Republicans to file articles of impeachment against Biden, after Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia previously announced so. This comes shortly after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he is forming a special council to investigate the financial and business dealings of the president’s son, Hunter. with RT

