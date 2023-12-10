US Democrats say multinational force will destabilize Haiti

A group of concerned US legislators has called on the Biden administration to withdraw its support for the deployment of a multinational force in Haiti. In a letter addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, six Democratic members of the House of Representatives expressed their worries about the potential consequences of such an intervention in the troubled nation.

The lawmakers, including Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, argued that a new foreign intervention could further destabilize Haiti. They emphasized that the intervention would not result in the necessary transition to a democratic government, but instead risked endangering more innocent people and strengthening the current illegitimate regime.

In their letter dated Friday, December 8, the Democrats stressed the importance of genuine support for the Haitian people, calling for the United States to withdraw support for de facto Prime Minister Ariel Henry and to encourage negotiations for a democratic transition led by Haiti.

The letter was signed by Congresswomen Yvette Clarke of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Barbara Lee of California, Jan Schakowsky of Illinois, and Jim McGovern of Massachusetts.

The call from these legislators comes amidst ongoing political turmoil and humanitarian crises in Haiti, with the nation facing numerous challenges including instability, corruption, and natural disasters. It remains to be seen how the Biden administration will respond to this plea from within its own party regarding the situation in Haiti.

