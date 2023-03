© Reuters. The Credit Suisse logo on the roof of a branch in Geneva, Switzerland November 3, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse



(Reuters) – The US Treasury Department is closely examining the country’s financial sector’s exposure to Credit Suisse after the Swiss bank’s shares plunged to record lows.

Bloomberg reported it, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Treasury spokesman preferred not to comment on the news.

