Warnings of tensions in village according to IOC plans

Warnings of tensions in village according to IOC plans

Dhe Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, warns of violent clashes if athletes from Ukraine meet athletes from Russia and Belarus. “Joint participation in international sports competitions by Ukrainian athletes, many of whom lost family members and friends in the war, and Russian and Belarusian athletes whose family members kill Ukrainians, will lead to numerous conflicts on sports fields, resulting in injuries and even deaths among athletes This can have consequences,” says an appeal that the members of the Sports Committee of the German Bundestag received from the Federal Foreign Office on Wednesday – just on the day of their public meeting on “Integrity and Good Governance in Sport”.

Last weekend, the World Fencing Federation FIE decided to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus again; the German association does not distance itself from the decision and did not say how its president Claudia Bokel voted.

The letter from the Ukrainian MPs goes on to say: “Duels on fencing lanes and wrestling mats are particularly dangerous, but also in the areas of firearms and archery. Also in the Olympic villages there will be tension, possible disputes and fights between athletes and the organizers of the competitions.”

Kyiv wants to prevent “neutral athletes”.

In the appeal, the deputies from Kiev are turning to the federal government and asking that athletes from Russia and Belarus be prevented from participating in international competitions, as the World Boxing and Fencing Federations recently allowed by demanding their exclusion because of the war of aggression Russian army against Ukraine lifted. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is aiming for athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate as so-called neutral athletes at next year’s Summer Games in Paris.

