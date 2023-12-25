USELESS MULLER, CHASES HIS EX AND ALMOST KILLS HER « News cde

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (editorial) A man who does not accept the breakup of the relationship brutally attacked his ex-partner in front of his home when the victim was preparing to get into his vehicle. The subject grabbed her hair, pressed a knife around her neck, at which point the woman defended herself as best she could and during her struggle he cut her hand with the knife. The incident occurred on Wednesday night, in the Fátima neighborhood of Ciudad del Este

The aggressor is identified as Juan Benítez and the victim is Elvira Reyes Olmedo. The woman asked for protection and distance from the aggressor because she fears for her life and that of her family. The subject supposedly has been pursuing her ex-partner for five months, a time in which she cut off the relationship they had as a result of, precisely, violent scenes.

At the time of the attack, Elvira was about to take her vehicle from the street to the patio of the house, when from the darkness the subject grabbed her by the hair, attacked her with a knife, pointed it at her neck and allegedly tried to stab her in four places. opportunities. The victim defended herself as best she could and received a cut on her left hand.

“When I knocked on the door of the vehicle he came running towards me, he had something in his hand, I thought it was a gun, I said this guy is going to kill me here. I tried to run and he grabbed me by the hair, I started screaming, I grabbed his hand, I saw that it was a knife and he wanted to stab me in the neck. I don’t know where I got the strength to defend myself, since he tried to stab me four times, I couldn’t stay, that’s why he couldn’t hit me. Then I felt the blood, he saw it and then he let go of me and ran,” said the terrified woman.

“He always threatened me, many times he got into my vehicle, he chases me, we no longer have anything. Always when I go out he fishes for me, he scares me. I ask for a restraining order, for him to leave me alone, I already begged him to leave me, I want to live in peace, I can’t go out,” he said.

The woman also indicated that she has not been able to go out alone for more than four months. She insisted that this cannot remain like this so that something worse does not happen. The subject is at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office, the specialized unit against family violence.

comment

comment

Share this: Facebook

X

