Uvalde Mayor Accuses District Attorney of Cover-Up in Robb Elementary School Massacre Investigation

Uvalde, Texas – Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin has accused District Attorney Christina Mitchell of covering up information about the May 24, 2022 massacre at Robb Elementary School. The tragic incident left two teachers and 19 students dead, prompting widespread criticism of the initial police response.

In a letter addressed to Mitchell, Mayor McLaughlin demanded her resignation, claiming that she is impeding the city’s investigation into the shooting carried out by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. The mayor further alleged that Mitchell has withheld crucial information that was requested by city-hired investigator Jesse Prado.

The initial response to the shooting came under heavy scrutiny as local agents waited in a hallway instead of immediately confronting Ramos, who was eventually shot dead by federal agents. The controversial actions of the local police on that day are being investigated by Prado.

Mayor McLaughlin believes that Mitchell’s alleged cover-up is linked to her lead investigator, Shayne Gilland, who was present at the school during the shooting. The city of Uvalde has filed a lawsuit seeking access to records related to the incident.

“It has been 15 months since this tragedy, and I feel that the families and our community deserve answers,” said Mayor McLaughlin in a statement attached to the lawsuit. He accused Mitchell of being involved in a cover-up in connection with the city’s investigation.

Meanwhile, on August 7, a 17-year-old relative of Ramos was arrested in San Antonio for threatening to carry out a similar attack at a school. Nathan Cruz, who was reportedly seeking mental health help, allegedly made the threat to “do the same thing” as his cousin.

Cruz had attempted to buy an AR-15 rifle and had also allegedly threatened a family member. He was arrested for making a terroristic threat to the public and is now being held at the Bexar County Jail.

The tragic Uvalde massacre has ignited protests over the perceived lack of proactive measures in arresting Ramos, who had legally purchased two assault rifles prior to the shooting. Ramos used an AR-15 rifle, the same weapon used in many previous mass shootings, after gaining access to the school.

This incident ranks as the second deadliest school shooting of the past decade, following the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, where 26 lives were lost.

Uvalde, which is located 135 kilometers west of San Antonio, continues to grapple with the aftermath of the tragedy, as the investigation unfolds with ongoing controversy and demands for accountability.

(With information from EFE)

Keep reading:

One year after the Uvalde massacre, the investigation still has not provided answers and fractures an already divided community

One year after the Uvalde massacre, Biden assured that US schools have become “killing fields”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

