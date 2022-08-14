Home News Valperga, 20, crashes in the night and comes out unscathed
News

Valperga, 20, crashes in the night and comes out unscathed

by admin
Valperga, 20, crashes in the night and comes out unscathed

Car destroyed and firefighters at work: moments of fear on the provincial road

VALPERGA.

A lot of fear and a few scratches for a 20-year-old from Oglianico who came out practically unharmed from his wrecked car. The accident happened on Sunday 14 August, around the provincial road that connects the town to Salassa. The young man lost control of his Fiat Grande Punto and also uprooted a light pole. On site the firefighters of Rivarolo Canavese and Cuorgnè. Dynamics under the scrutiny of the carabinieri of the Ivrea company.

