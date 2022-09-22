The driver, a 49-year-old, was transported in green code to the Chivasso hospital

VOLPIANO. Autonomous accident inside the Volpiano junction on the A5 motorway: a van, driven by a 49-year-old, overturned on its side. The driver was injured, but was transported by the rescuers who intervened on the scene of the accident to the Chivasso hospital in green code. The traffic police of the Settimo Torinese subsection intervened on the spot. Pending completion of the vehicle removal operations, the A5 exit in the direction of Volpiano has been temporarily closed.