(ANSA) – CASSANO ALLO IONIO, APRIL 08 – Unidentified people have vandalized the municipal house of Doria, a hamlet of Cassano allo Ionio. The mayor Gianni Papasso reported the incident with a post published on social media.



“With great regret I noticed – Papasso wrote – that a good part of the house was the object of the sad and unfortunate act of the vandals: the faucet of the fountain was uprooted and literally torn away, a garbage can was completely thrown from the ground while a another was broken and who knows what happened to it. One of the two swings was eliminated even starting from the chains. The large tubs, on the other hand, were filled with rubbish and pieces of other vandalized parts of the house, even the statue of a Venus who was in the park”.



“Immediately, after carrying out a complete inspection – added Papasso – I notified those responsible to report the episode and I sent a mandate to the maintenance team to arrange for it to be completely fixed and also to have the grass cut. The good and hardworking citizens of Doria must be able to make full use of the villa especially in these days when the good weather is returning and the temperatures will improve. The authors, on the other hand, must blush with shame for their work of incivility. It is not right that in our Municipality, with so many sacrifices, we build and modernize so many areas while there are others who think about destroying for fun”. (HANDLE).

