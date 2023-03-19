Team Venezuela could not beat the United States and fell in the quarterfinals

He Team Venezuela could not against the United States and fell 9-7 in the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic 2023, this Saturday, March 18.

In this way, those led by manager Omar López say goodbye to this World Cup event.

The game was a power duel, where both teams gave their best to win. But, Mark DeRosa’s squad took advantage of the Creole pitching errors.

The United States showed a strong offense in the first inning, thanks to a fly ball to center field that allowed them to send Mookie Betts home to open the scoring.

In the same first episode, Paul Goldschmidt singled for Mike Trout to score and later Kyle Tucker would do the same to put the third run of the game.

In the bottom of the first section, Luis Arráez would shorten the distance with a home run to the right field, with José Altuve on base.

Mookie Betts would be the protagonist again with a sacrifice fly that sent Kyle Schwarber to the plate, in the top part of the fourth inning.

Kyle Tucker continued to hurt Venezuela with a solo home run in the top of the fifth. However, in the loss of the same episode, the erratic shots by Daniel Bard allowed Gleyber Torres to make it 5-3.

The damage continued in the bottom of the fifth, with a ground ball by Luis Arráez for Andrés Giménez to score. Then, Salvador Pérez hit a double that allowed equalizing the actions and Ronaldo Acuña Jr., with a sacrifice fly, drove in the sixth run.

Luis Arráez continued as the offensive spark plug for Venezuela, with his second home run of the night to make it 5-7.

Subsequently, the Creoles would lose the advantage in the upper part of the eighth with a powerful Grand Slam by Trea Turner, before the shots by Silvino Bracho and put the final 9-7.

Now, the United States will face Cuba in the semifinals, this Sunday, March 19.

Venezuela, for its part, says goodbye to the tournament after four wins that allowed them to finish the group stage undefeated.

