Venezuelan Chess Federation will create the first community Chess league in Petare – EntornoInteligente

From the spaces of the Julio Calcaño National Basic School, where World Chess Day was celebrated this Thursday, he stressed that this space will help children and adolescents to compete in chess activities, hold children’s tournaments and learn about chess techniques. this sport, he also informed that adults may also be part of this project, “because chess has no age,” he said.

He added that the FVA is carrying out a training program with the Mayor of the Sucre municipality to teach those who want to learn the technical aspects and the organization of this sport, tournaments and practice.

He celebrated that during this Thursday many children and adolescents from the area will participate in the activity and show interest in learning.

