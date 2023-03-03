Home News Verdi strike in Saxony: Buses and trains stop here on Friday
Verdi strike in Saxony: Buses and trains stop here on Friday

In local transport in several Saxon cities, employees went on a one-day warning strike on Friday. According to the Verdi union, the warning strikes have started at all companies involved. “Local transport is completely at a standstill,” said the state district department head of the Verdi union, Paul Schmidt, on Friday morning. However, it was not observed that there were large crowds of people waiting at the stops. The union informed about the action in good time. Falk Loesch, spokesman for the Dresdner Verkehrsbetriebe (DVB), said in the morning that all trams and four-fifths of the bus traffic in the state capital would be canceled. Only a few buses operated by subcontractors are on the road, says Loesch.

With the warning strikes, Verdi wants to increase the pressure in the collective bargaining conflict for the public service of the municipalities and the federal government. In the negotiations, the union is demanding 10.5 percent more income, but at least 500 euros more per month.

