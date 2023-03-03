In local transport in several Saxon cities, employees went on a one-day warning strike on Friday. According to the Verdi union, the warning strikes have started at all companies involved. “Local transport is completely at a standstill,” said the state district department head of the Verdi union, Paul Schmidt, on Friday morning. However, it was not observed that there were large crowds of people waiting at the stops. The union informed about the action in good time. Falk Loesch, spokesman for the Dresdner Verkehrsbetriebe (DVB), said in the morning that all trams and four-fifths of the bus traffic in the state capital would be canceled. Only a few buses operated by subcontractors are on the road, says Loesch.