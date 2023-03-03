The Toronto Raptors started their first of five straight away games in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Thursday with a loss.

The Canadians lost 108-119 at the Washington Wizards. Jakob Pöltl recorded 23 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double as well as four assists, three steals and two blocks. He came to 31:31 minutes operating time.

The 27-year-old from Vienna converted eight of nine shots from the game and was flawless on seven free-throw lines. The double-double was his second since returning to Toronto and 65th in the NBA overall.

OG Anunoby was the top scorer with 26 points for the Canadians, who fell behind in the second quarter and were unable to catch up. After the 50:59 at half time, the Raptors were no longer really within striking distance.

Doncic and Irving play

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving presented themselves outstandingly at the home game of their Dallas Mavericks against the Philadelphia 76ers. Together, the two scored 82 of their team’s 133 points, which was only just able to beat the guests.

These came to 126 points in the final count. In the meantime, the “Mavs” were already 25 points ahead, but the 76ers were able to come up to four points in the last quarter.

Doncic scored 42 points, Irving 40. Never before had there been two players with at least 40 points in a Mavericks game. The best thrower among the guests was Joel Embiid with 35 points.

