Since Roman times, the veto has been used as a prohibitive instrument. It has always been used to denote that a certain party or authority has the right to unilaterally stop a public or private action of another. There are, and will continue to be, many ways to veto, even if this arbitrary exercise of power is clearly unfair or disproportionate.

These days, when it is known that on YouTube they veto those who refer in one way or another against pharmaceuticals, their plagues and their medicines to cure them, it has been known at the Colombian level of three vetoes with different levels of advertising, but all three are annoying. .

The first of these occurred against the cyclist Nairo Quintana who, after accusing him of using tramadol, an analgesic that is available in any Colombian pharmacy, and which is not considered doping until now, the organizers of the Tour de France disqualified his performance and they opened their jaws to the miserable veto of all the cycling teams of not hiring him so as not to take the risk.

The second case occurred against another cyclist, also Colombian, Miguel Ángel López, who was accused of having been a patient of a Spanish doctor who applied a medicine called Actovegin that gives resistance to the heartbeat of athletes and that is not doping nor is it considered as such. It was enough for the team where he worked to veto him and for the other teams to deny him, despite not even having been investigated by a competent authority.

The third was the former mayor of Barranquilla and former governor of Atlántico and even a presidential candidate, Alejandro Char. The United States vetoed the renewal of his tourist visa without giving any explanation, but casting doubt on his honor. Nairo responded by saying that he does not retire from cycling and returned to Colombia.

López returned to the country to work as a member of the Team Medellín team and today he participates in the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina. And Char, with his usual freshness, said that he would stand in line again to have his visa reconsidered at the American embassy.

Comments