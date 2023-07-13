Vettorato, ‘on the right path for the environment and energy’ – News

“In the field of the environment and energy we have taken the right path, because the Province of Bolzano has always paid great attention to the environment and the great natural heritage in which we are immersed”. This was underlined by the provincial councilor for the environment and energy Giuliano Vettorato during today’s press conference at the end of the term.





Among the projects launched during the legislature, Councilor Vettorato focused on the “Bozner Urban Pass Bolzano” initiative, which from 1 April allows free transit during peak times on the A22 section between Bolzano North and Bolzano South. “A great novelty for electronic toll holders and a project that has met with unexpected success and that we aim to extend up to Egna”, Vettorato began.





In environmental matters, Vettorato recalled the works by the municipality of Bolzano, to give back to the population of Bolzano the area of ​​the former landfill of Castel Firmiano.





Councilor Vettorato defined the project launched together with Terna a few years ago, for the modernization of the electricity grid in the province, as “historic”. “An investment of over 420 million euros by Terna and around 42 million by the Province and Municipalities involved which makes it possible to guarantee greater security in the electricity supply, and provides important synergies for the electricity supply of the new railway line in Val d’Isarco with the BBT”, explained Vettorato.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

