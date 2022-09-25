The contagion curve returns to rise a few days after the farewell to the masks, scheduled for 30 September. The deaths, however, mark a positive record. Yesterday there were only 13, which is the lowest number since 8 August 2021.
The pandemic is experiencing a phase of transition with many uncertainties and conflicting data, which make experts take positions that are also distant from each other.
See also From Messina to Nocera Inferiore to threaten his wife: arrested by the carabinieri - breaking latest news