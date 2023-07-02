Víctor Rago won the second round and is the new rector of the UCV

The first dawn of the month of July became a commemorative date for the community of the Central University of Venezuela (UCV)which after 15 years had the opportunity to elect its new rector. Victor Rago will be in charge of taking the reins of the house that overcomes the shadowand will do so from 2023 to 2027.

The anthropologist born in Guárico and who spent part of his childhood and youth in Caripito, Monagas statewas the winner of the second round by surpassing his opponent, Humberto Rojas, with 261 votesaccording to the preliminary data of the professorial vote of the Electoral Commission of the UCV, with 80% of the data scrutinized.

Professors are the ones who have the most weight when it comes to electing the university authorities, since the vote of one of them is more valuable than that of any of the other four sectors (administrative, workers, graduates and students).

The president of the Federation of University Centers of the UCV (FCU-UCV), Yonathan Carrillo, explained that it is unlikely that the data will change, since the anthropologist, 75 years old, also surpasses Rojas in the votes of graduates and students. The total sum of the preliminary data, without weighting, is 10,385 in favor of Rago, while Rojas obtained 9,462 votes.

The new rector of the Central University of Venezuela (UCV), Víctor Rago, referred this Saturday, July 1, to the elections held in this house of studies and described it as a stimulating democratic day. He added that in this process the spirit of plurality, freedom of thought and respect prevailed.

Through your account at Twitter, Rago explained that on June 30 the UCV completed a new and stimulating democratic day. “During almost the entire electoral process, the spirit of plurality, freedom of thought and respect, which are the basis of university coexistence, prevailed,” he stressed.

The new rector of the UCV also congratulated the university community that participated in the election day, as well as the different options that were postulated in the contest. He stressed that in the process evidenced the debate and critical judgment of the electorate.

In this sense, Rago stated that the new stage that is opening at the UCV will require a plurality of thoughts so that the university is better and better. “To this honorable and arduous task is what we ucevistas are from now on summoned,” he stressed.

congratulations to the opponent

Just as Professor Humberto Rojas expressed his congratulations to the new rector of the UCV earlier, Víctor Rago did the same through the social network. “We congratulate Professor Humberto Rojas and his team for his participation in it,” he said.

Similarly, he also gave a accolade to the winning deans of the faculties of Agronomy, Economic and Social Sciences and Legal Sciences. “Now the recovery of the UCV summons all of us ucevistas committed to our university and the country,” he concluded.

