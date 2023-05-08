Victoria Beckham amused the followers of the photo of David in his underwear

In honor of my husband’s birthday Victoria Beckham gave fans what they always wanted. The singer and designer celebrated her husband’s 48th birthday, delighting his many fans. She shared a photo of David Beckham in his underwear on Instagram, asking fans to congratulate him on his special day. In the photo, David laughs in his underwear as half of his body is submerged in a hot tub. He is wearing a cap and Calvin Klein underwear.

«Let’s all congratulate David Beckham together. Please!– she wrote, adding several funny emoticons.

Fans were grateful to Victoria for the photo and sense of humor, leaving hundreds of comments. “And we appreciate you, Victoria“, one of the followers wrote.

«It’s DB’s birthday and you gave us all such a present“, another wrote.

In a previous post, Victoria shared a more serious message, posting photos of David surrounded by his entire family, including photos of herself and their three children, Romeo, Harper and Brooklyn.

«Happy Birthday, she wrote. — We love you so much. The most amazing husband and incredible dad. You are our everything».

The couple celebrated anniversaries and birthdays over the past year. In the past couple of weeks, they celebrated Victoria’s birthday by going out to dinner with their family. Before that, they spent time with Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham celebrating their first anniversary. Victoria shared a photo of them hugging and captioned it: “It is so special to be together to celebrate our first wedding anniversary. We love you».

Earlier, FACTS wrote that David Beckham and his daughter and wife take salsa lessons.

41

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram