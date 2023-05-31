Video of dissidence party generates alarm

Unrest continues in northern Cauca due to the presence of illegal armed groups operating in this region.

One of the latest situations occurred in the rural area of ​​the municipality of El Tambo, where it was recorded in a video celebrating the 59th anniversary of the founding of the Carlos Patiño front of the Farc dissidents.

In the video a celebration is observed where the members of this group celebratethey drink intoxicating drinks, and they accompany the celebration with the presence of singers.

In addition, they are also observed carrying weapons.

Apparently the celebration took place in the sports center of the township of Playa Rica.

In the video banners are displayed with allusive messages to this illegal organization.

The images that began to circulate on social networks generated controversy in different sectors.

In this regard, Senator Paloma Valencia pointed out that the levels of insecurity and violence are worrisome who appear in the department of Cauca for what they considered “takeover” by the Liberation Army, ELN, and the Farc dissidents.

According to the leader, “what we saw in El Tambo, where there were events with fanfare to celebrate the so-called 59 years of strugglethey open up the question of what the Havana agreement was for or what it meant for departments like Cauca”.

Regarding the situation of insecurity and anxiety that this region is experiencing, the congresswoman recalled the kidnapping of the National Police patrol car in the rural area of ​​Mercaderes.

Likewise, he recalled that the senator of the Historical Pact, Aida Quilcué, has suffered two attacks.

#NoticiaW | The commemoration of the 59th anniversary of the foundation of the Farc generated controversy in Cauca, since a massive event was held that included parties, liquor and weapons. The event, with dissidence banners, took place in the Huisitó corregimiento, rural area of ​​El Tambo. pic.twitter.com/vY61AOQ60n — W Radio Colombia (@WRadioColombia) May 30, 2023

Comments