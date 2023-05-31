Home » War Ukraine Russia, news. Kremlin: Kiev’s worrying attacks on Russian regions LIVE
War Ukraine Russia, news. Kremlin: Kiev’s worrying attacks on Russian regions LIVE

Medvedev: ‘London wages de facto war, its officials are legitimate targets’

London is effectively waging an undeclared war on Moscow, which implies that British officials could be considered legitimate military targets. This was stated by the former Russian president and premier, now vice president of the Moscow Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, on Twitter. “Today, the UK is acting as an ally of Ukraine, providing it with military aid in the form of equipment and specialists, effectively waging an undeclared war against Russia. That being the case, each of its public officials (military or civilian, facilitators of war) can be regarded as a legitimate military target,” he wrote, commenting on statements by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly about drone strikes on Moscow. “The Foreign Minister of the United Kingdom, Cleverly – writes Medvedev – declared that Ukraine ‘has the legitimate right to … project force beyond its borders to undermine Russia’s ability to project force into Ukraine”. According to him, legitimate military objectives beyond Ukraine’s border are part of its self-defence.” “Clumsy officials of the United Kingdom, our eternal enemy, should remember that within the framework of universally recognized international law governing modern warfare, including the of the Hague and Geneva with their additional protocols, their state can also be considered to be at war”.

