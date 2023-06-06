Violence and torture at the police station, 5 policemen arrested – Veneto

This morning, personnel of the Verona State Police carried out an order for the application of the precautionary measure of house arrest issued by the investigating judge of the Court of Verona against an inspector and four agents for alleged acts of violence that occurred in the period between July 2022 and on March 2023, against people subjected, for various reasons, to their custody.

The investigations, conducted for eight months by the Verona Flying Squad, also made use of the use of technical aids and concerned conduct which, according to the accusations, also resulted in acts seriously damaging to the dignity of the persons subjected to police investigations. In addition to the crime of torture, the five suspects were also charged, for various reasons, with injuries, forgery, omissions of official acts, embezzlement and abuse of office.

The recipients of the precautionary measures had already been transferred to other positions following the closure of the investigation activities and therefore for a few months. In the developments of the subsequent judicial investigations, the Police Chief of the Province of Verona, Roberto Massucci, ordered the removal from their positions of other personnel who, although not having taken part in episodes of violence, it is presumed may not have prevented or in any case not reported the alleged abuse committed by colleagues.

Pisani: we will face this moment with dignity and composure

“I thank the public prosecutor of Verona for the trust placed in the police in delegating investigations concerning the operators belonging to the same police station to the flying squad”. that “the moral stature of our administration allows us to face this moment with the dignity and composure of always”.

The interceptions

The investigation started thanks to a telephone interception, carried out as part of another investigation, in which an agent boasted of having “put in his place” a person arrested by slapping him twice. In another of the seven cases documented up to March of this year, a foreigner was allegedly backhanded for having committed an obscene act while in the interrogation room. This is what investigative sources report on the episodes that led to the arrests of five policemen subjected to house arrest this morning. The same sources underline how much the Police itself spent to identify those responsible for the events within it. The investigation, it is noted, “did not arise from pressure from public opinion or from videos posted on the net. A positive signal – it is underlined – on the presence of a system that allows intercepting (and not hiding) episodes even from within of illegal drifts”.

