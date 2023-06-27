Violent deaths in Quito increased this 2023

Police officers arrived at the avs. 10 de Agosto and Eloy Alfaro, in the north of Quito, where armed forces perpetrated a violent death, in April of this year.

violent deaths in Quito they increased this 2023, compared to last year. This is reflected in a statistical report from the Ministry of Interior.

The most up-to-date data from this State portfolio is from January to April 2023. During the first four months of this year, 92 intentional homicides have been registered in Quito.

In contrast, in the same period last year, there were 49 violent deaths. That is to say that only in those first months, the number of violent acts almost doubled.

The acts of violence

The figures of the Ministry of Interior They reflect data from what happened in the first four months of the year. However, violent deaths have continued to be recorded in Quito.

For example, the Police reported that yesterday morning (Sunday, June 25, 2023) several acts of violence took place in the capital.

Four violent deaths were registered, three of these cases would allegedly be linked to criminal groups. The Police said that they are currently carrying out the corresponding investigations to determine the causes of these events.

In addition, on June 19, a 37-year-old man was murdered at the train station. Ecovía located in the av. 6th of December y Portsin it north of Quito.

The violent death occurred at approximately 09:20. The victim died after being stabbed with a sharp weapon at chest height. He received two stab wounds.

Characteristics of violent acts

Police investigations indicate that 67.08% of violent deaths are perpetrated with firearms. The rest with sharp weapons, blunt weapons, among other objects or substances. 78.26% of these cases were considered as homicides, 16.30% as murders and 5.43% as femicides.

Most of the victims have an average age of 20 to 44 years of age. In addition, the largest number of cases are recorded on Saturdays and Sundays, between 6:00 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.

