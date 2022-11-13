Violent robbery in a town in the Pavia area. On Friday in broad daylight, the two bandits entered a house in Santa Cristina and Bissone, forcing a kitchen window, and they got hold of several jewels. When they heard the owners coming, they hid in the yard and then attacked them. Husband and wife, both 63, were repeatedly punched and kicked.

The criminals, who were uncovered, also snatched the woman’s wallet and then fled making them lose their tracks. The spouses were rescued and transported to the Policlinico San Matteo in Pavia. The Carabinieri of Stradella intervened on the spot and started investigations to trace the perpetrators of the coup.