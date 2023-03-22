on the pages of the week, we often criticize the government with distrust, so it should also be praised. The deal that the government and Nad managed to negotiate with the Americans is excellent. Vipers are already being produced, even a few may already be produced. Unlike the Black Hawks ordered by Glváč and Pellegrini, they will also be equipped with appropriate ammunition against ground-based armored targets and are at a great price. It also includes pilot training. It is also partly compensation for the delayed delivery of the already ordered Black Hawks, which will not arrive in Slovakia until next year.

The Vipres will be replaced by the decommissioned Russian Mi-24s, which could not be operated, and Slovakia will once again have a high-quality helicopter army, the size of which corresponds to the size of the country.

Cpl. Preston Reed / WIKIMEDIA COMMONSAn AH-1Z Viper lands on the USS Makin Island

The AH-1Z Viper is a modern helicopter, originally produced for the US Marine Corps and later supplied to several countries.