Anas has completed the safety works after the debris flow at the end of August. From 18 today the state road is once again passable

VITTORIO VENETO. Anas respected the times. He had foreseen the reopening of the Alemagna state road for Tuesday 6 September. And so it was. Today, from 6 pm, the vehicles began to pass again in the stretch, at Nove, near the Fadalto, closed following landslides along two gullies on the side of Monte Pizzoc. It is a kilometer and a half of road, which runs downstream of the mountain.

“Anas has in fact completed the restoration operations of the monitoring system that had been damaged by the debris flows of last August 27 and has completed, in collaboration with Autostrade per l’Italia, the emptying of the containment tank, located at km 21.700 and built to protect the state road, which has correctly carried out its function by intercepting the debris flow thus preventing the material from invading the roadway ». The Casagrande di Pieve di Soligo company operated on the spot, to which the work had been entrusted. In consideration of the quantity of material rolled downstream and the damage to the monitoring network, longer closure times, up to mid-month, were considered in the Municipality of Vittorio Veneto.

And residents of Val Lapisina such as those of Alpago who use the state road daily had expressed their concern for much longer closing times. Satisfaction from the mayor Antonio Miatto. «The monitoring system was so tested and we can well say that the result was reassuring – he says -. Now it is a question of envisaging more structured solutions in the future ».