News

by admin
Status: 03/19/2023 06:43 a.m

The Schwerin Bundesliga volleyball team suffered a setback in the fight for a good starting position in the play-offs. On Saturday, coach Felix Koslowski’s team won 3-2 (25-19, 17-25, 13-25, 25-8, 15-13) at USC Münster after a mixed game, but had to get a point surrender to the hostesses. In the table, the SSC is second, but has the same number of points as pursuer Potsdam. In the men’s intermediate round, SVG Lüneburg defended second place with a 3:1 (23:25, 25:19, 25:19, 25:15) win against pursuer Düren. | 03/18/2023 22:36

