Volterra (PI), redevelopment and enhancement of a portion of Palazzo Matteucci – Idea competition with pre-selection

Applications by December 15, 2023

The Cassa di Risparmio di Volterra has announced a competition of ideas for interventions to consolidate and enhance a portion of Palazzo Matteucci – a building dating back to the 18th/19th century on a medieval layout – once the operational headquarters of the CRV, now empty and considered well not instrumental.

The objective of the competition is acquire a design proposal for its redevelopment while respecting the valuable architectural characteristics. The valorization proposals will therefore have to take into account the numerous frescoes present, as in the case of the ancient hall, later transformed into a meeting room, which still retains the noble coat of arms in the centre; a frescoed room that housed rooms used as offices; two rooms with ceilings decorated with dry paintings, completely restored after the purchase of the property by the Cassa.

Developed for three floors above ground and with a basement portion, the building has a load-bearing masonry structure mixed with stone and brick, partly plastered and partly exposed, and a pavilion roof with a wooden structure made of beams and rafters and with mantle in Tuscan tile and imbrice. The downspouts are made of copper and the external frames are made of wood and glass. The presence of cracks was detected, which although not causing particular risk at the moment for the state of the property, highlight the need for consolidation and restructuring interventions.

The estimated cost for carrying out the work, including safety costs, is 2,000,000 euros net of VAT.

Who can participate

The competition is open to individual or group designers registered in the register and to engineering and STP companies registered in the register kept by the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Crafts and Agriculture

Method of submitting applications for participation

To participate in the ideas competition each participant must send – by December 15th at [email protected] – ​​il registration form completed in its entirety and the following documentation:

self-certification of the qualification to practice the Privacy information profession

The selected designers will be able to carry out an inspection after making arrangements with the competition organizers.

Requested documents (if admitted to the design phase)

2 A1 plates with general plan, project zoom, axonometrics, perspectives or renderings + diagrams and details useful for understanding the project reduction of tables in A3 format

explanatory report (max 10 pages) overall economic overview CD or USB with the documents in pdf or jpg format Evaluation criteria

Projects will be evaluated based on the following criteria:

technical-economic feasibility relationship with the surrounding environment valorization of the historical and artistic value innovative use of spaces Awards

1st place: 5.000 euro

2nd place: 2.000 euro

3rd place: 1.000 euro

Announcement and information

[ crvolterra.it ]

The expiry dates displayed are the result of editorial activity. The only official dates are those contained in the text of the announcement and/or on the website of those who organize or promote the competition. Always check its validity with the issuing body.

published on: 11/18/2023

Share this: Facebook

X

