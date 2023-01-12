Volunteer Blood Donation Warm Phase City

Since January 1, 636 people in the city have donated 240,000 milliliters of blood for free

“Let’s wear masks together, stretch out our arms, warm the cold winter with warm blood, donate blood that can regenerate, and save lives that cannot be repeated.” The words on the blood donation proposal became real scenes that took place in Xiangcheng. According to statistics, since January 1, 636 people in the city have donated 240,000 milliliters of blood without compensation. The blood stock has gradually increased, and the pressure of clinical blood supply has been effectively relieved.

Affected by the new crown epidemic and cold weather, the blood collection volume in our city has dropped sharply, and clinical blood supply is facing difficulties, seriously affecting the people’s blood needs and safety, especially critically ill patients such as blood diseases and tumors and pregnant women, who are in urgent need of life-saving blood. In order to ensure the needs and safety of clinical blood use, the blood station in the city center has taken multiple measures to mobilize citizens to donate blood by mobilizing caring units and caring business groups to donate blood, recruiting volunteers by telephone, and encouraging family members of patients to donate blood. After learning about the blood emergency situation, the Municipal Media Center issued the “Proposal for Voluntary Blood Donation” immediately, and tracked and reported the progress of voluntary blood donation through the multimedia platform at multiple frequencies and from multiple angles, striving to create a good atmosphere for voluntary blood donation.

Once the proposal was issued, the municipal government, Suixi County Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital, Tuan County Party Committee, Huaihai Industrial Group, Suixi County Youth League Committee, Municipal Public Security Bureau and other units attached great importance to it and acted quickly to fully mobilize and organize qualified personnel to participate in centralized blood donation activities. A steady stream of love gathers in blood donation vehicles, turning into bright red blood and flowing to patients in need.

“Thank you to every blood donation volunteer. Your love and devotion warms the city and makes this winter no longer cold.” During the interview, Dai Changqing, deputy director of the blood station in the city center, said that a bag of blood means a life. Donating blood will not affect your health, nor will it increase the risk of infection with the new coronavirus. We hope that eligible citizens will actively contribute their love, actively participate in voluntary blood donation, donate more blood, and save the lives of critically ill patients.

Citizens who are willing to donate blood are requested to have a light diet before donating blood, do not drink alcohol, and ensure adequate sleep. Group blood donation units, or those who need answers to questions, can call the blood donation hotline 3033780. The blood donation time is 8:00-12:00 am and 2:30-5:30 pm every day. The place of blood donation is the trade union blood collection house and the blood collection house of Suixi County Hospital.

Reporter Wang Chenchen