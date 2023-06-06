Wang Weizhong went to Guangzhou to supervise and inspect the preparations for the college entrance examination with high standards and strict requirements to do all the work to ensure the safety and smoothness of the college entrance examination Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Portal

Wang Weizhong went to Guangzhou to supervise and inspect the preparations for the college entrance examination with high standards and strict requirements to do all the work to ensure the safety and smoothness of the college entrance examination.



On June 5th, Governor Wang Weizhong went to Guangzhou to conduct in-depth supervision and inspection of the preparations for the 2023 college entrance examination. , new tasks, new challenges, high standards and strict requirements to do a good job in all tasks, and make every effort to ensure the safety and smoothness of the college entrance examination.

The Guangzhou Peizheng Middle School test center has 23 standardized test rooms and 3 equipment test rooms, with a total of 688 candidates. Wang Weizhong carefully inspected the security gates, examination rooms, standardized examination rooms and backup rooms, etc., learned more about the use of test site guidelines, monitoring and command systems, identification systems, and cheating prevention and control systems. It is the first college entrance examination after the implementation of the “Class B and B Management” of the new crown epidemic. It requires solid and meticulous preparations for the college entrance examination, careful organization and implementation, to ensure the realization of a safe, heart-warming, and sunny college entrance examination.

Wang Weizhong emphasized that the college entrance examination is an important system to achieve educational fairness and social fairness. All localities and departments in the province must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, and pay close attention to the organization and guarantee of the college entrance examination, so that candidates can feel at ease, parents can feel at ease, and the society can feel at ease. It is necessary to go all out to do a good job in various organizational preparations, strengthen measures such as civil defense, material defense, and technical defense, and carry out inspection and maintenance of various facilities and equipment such as video surveillance systems, radio shielding systems, and face recognition authentication systems in advance. Printing, transportation, storage and other links are safe and confidential, and we will do our best to maintain the order of the college entrance examination and ensure the fairness and justice of the examination. It is necessary to do a good job in service guarantee with heart and soul, insist on taking candidates as the center, push weather reminders and disastrous weather warning information in a timely manner, focus on checking the implementation of noise, food safety, and epidemic prevention measures around the test site, and strengthen traffic guidance and control. In particular, do a good job in power supply guarantee and heatstroke prevention and cooling in high temperature weather, arrange each test center to prepare umbrellas, towels, spare clothes, etc. for candidates, and actively create a good test environment. It is necessary to strengthen psychological counseling and humanistic care, provide reasonable convenience for disabled candidates and other groups with special difficulties, so that candidates can relax their minds and take the test calmly, and help many students to pass the test and realize their dreams.

Provincial leader Wang Xi participated in the event.