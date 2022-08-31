In the past two days before the start of school, the city’s primary and secondary schools welcomed batches of “small newcomers” with a brand-new attitude, and the campus was full of vigor and vitality. The entrance ceremony full of ceremonial sense, the well-prepared greetings… Everyone’s heart is full of happiness.

Full of energy for the new semester

Light breeze and drizzle, autumn breeze. On August 30th, the 2022 class of the No. 6 Junior High School in Xi’an High-tech Zone embarked on a new journey with a good yearning for the new semester and new life. In the early morning, the teachers were already ready to welcome the “Little Mengxin”.

In order to avoid crowd gathering, students entered the campus in batches after temperature measurement, and all faculty members organized students to enter a new class that is warm, comfortable and clean as new in an orderly manner. The guides explained the contents of the student handbook in detail, and led the little cute newcomers to learn about grooming specifications, attendance systems, safety precautions, etc.

The school library, TV station, art classroom, music classroom, swimming pool and other clubs and functional departments are readily available. The “Little Mengxin” were led by the students in charge of each class to visit the campus, and their hearts were full of surprises and expectations. “After the visit, I can already imagine the richness of life in junior high school!” said Guo Yuxiang, Class 14, “My favorite among these functional departments is the library, which is bright and warm, making me want to be in the ocean of knowledge immediately. Travel as much as you like.”

“I was happy and warm when I saw the ‘welcome new classmates’ on the blackboard newspaper of the class.” Guo Shile from the sixth grade of the first grade looked forward to adapting herself as soon as possible, so that her studies and life could quickly get back on track.

handwritten blessing

“Happy school start!” On August 30, the eleventh junior high school in Xi’an High-tech Zone ushered in the opening season. The seventh, eighth and ninth grade students entered the school in an orderly manner and successfully completed the registration for the new semester.

In order to welcome the return of the “high-tech heroes” at the beginning of the eleventh, the teachers did their “homework” in advance, and specially prepared heart-warming “school gifts” for the students. The teachers wrote greeting cards, snacks, beautifully packaged textbooks, etc. with their own handwriting. I hope that the students can embrace the life of the new semester with a more positive and sunny attitude under the encouragement of this little surprise at the beginning of the school year.



Cheng quiet